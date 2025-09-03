IIM Raipur launches 7 MDPs with focus on leadership, digital transformation, AI and workplace well-being

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur has announced the launch of Management Development Programs (MDPs) starting September 2025. IIM Raipur has launched 7 Management Development Programs that starts from September 2025.

As part of the initiative, the institute will host 7 programmes under its Executive Education banner, focusing extensively on leadership, innovation, digital transformation, and employee well-being.

The 7 MDPs span across key functional areas including Strategic Management, Information Systems, General Management, HRM & OB, and are curated by IIM Raipur’s esteemed faculty members.

The programmes have been designed to equip participants with cutting-edge knowledge, strategic insights, and transformative skills needed in a fast-evolving business landscape, a press statement informed.

Further, the programmes will also strengthen managerial capabilities in areas such as Innovation, Co-creation and Design Thinking to Leveraging ChatGPT for Business and Education, Digital Transformation, and Employee Well-Being through Leadership and Justice, while simultaneously fostering regulatory preparedness through the Labour Code Masterclass, the statement added.

There will also be sector-focused modules in Healthcare Management and Business Analytics which will provide participants with specialized insights and ensure a holistic engagement with innovation, compliance, and industry-specific knowledge essential for navigating the complexities of modern organizational environments.

Prof. Sanjeev Prashar, Director-in-charge of IIM Raipur highlighted that the September 2025 MDP line-up addresses the most pressing needs of today's business ecosystem - from harnessing AI through tools like ChatGPT, decoding new labour codes, to fostering leadership rooted in justice and well-being.

“These programs reflect our belief that high-impact learning must be timely, contextual, and future-ready. Backed by rigorous research and close industry engagement, each module is curated to help professionals lead with insight, agility, and purpose in an era of constant transformation,” he said.

Through these programmes, participants will engage in hands-on learning experiences, live case discussions, and interactive sessions, ensuring practical takeaways that can be implemented immediately in their workplace.

For more information, visit the official website of IIM Raipur.