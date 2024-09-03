IIT Bombay annual placements 2023-24: Number of students placed sees a dip compared to last year

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) shared the annual placement report which started in July 2023 and was completed on July 7th, 2024. However, the number of students being recruited this year saw a dip in comparison to last year's figures. (Arne Hückelheim / Wikimedia Commons)

As per the detailed placement report by the institute, the number of students being recruited this year saw a dip in comparison to last year's figures. According to the institute, a total of 1516 students were placed in 2022-2023 and this year 1475 students were placed.

“Most of the remaining unplaced students have identified avenues to be gainfully employed. Some of the unplaced students prefer higher studies, self-employment, or entrepreneurship over the jobs being offered to them. Almost all of the participating companies have honored their job offers,” mentioned IIT Bombay in the report.

A total of 2414 students had registered for the placement session of which 1979 students actively participated. A total of 1475 job offers were accepted from the 364 companies that offered jobs to the students.

Participation from multiple sectors such as Core Engineering, Information Technology, Software programming, Research and Development, Consulting, Finance, Banking, High-end Technology, and Technical Services were seen during the placement session at the institute, informed IIT Bombay.

As per the statistics shared by the institute, students from B.Tech received more job offers in comparison to the other programs. Of the 738 male students from B.Tech who registered for placements, 531 were placed. Of the 192 female students from B.Tech who registered, 152 were placed. Similarly, from the Dual Degree (B.Tech. + M.Tech), 124 male and 28 female students were placed, from M.Tech program 355 male and 60 female students were placed.

Looking at the number of companies recruiting students through Campus Placements from IIT Bombay in the last 7 years, the number has seen a hike. from 294 companies in 2016-2017, in the latest placement session 2023-2024 364 companies have recruited students from the institute.

