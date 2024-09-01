IIT Kanpur hosts 3rd BIS - Academia Workshop on “Technical Advancements in Powder Metallurgical Processes”

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur’s Advanced Centre for Materials Science (ACMS) hosted the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) Academia Workshop on ‘Technical Advancements and the Role of Standardization in Powder Metallurgical Processes and Products’ in collaboration with the Department of Materials Science and Engineering at IIT Kanpur and the Indian Institute of Metals. The BIS - Academia Workshop was attended by industry experts, academicians, and researchers who held discussions on the latest advancements and the critical role of standardization in powder metallurgy.

Prof. Anish Upadhyaya, Head of ACMS at IIT Kanpur, presented the welcome address. He served as the workshop coordinator.

Kantesh Balani, Head of the Materials Science and Engineering Department and Prof AK Singh, Faculty In-charge of TechnoPark at IIT Kanpur, addressed the attendees and emphasized the importance of continuous innovation and adherence to standards in advancing the field of powder metallurgy.

Swagat Bhandari, the Nodal In-charge of the newly incepted Translational Research Initiative at IIT Kanpur shed light on the strategies to synergise the activities to ensure seamless translation of research or prototype stage to industrial adoption and production.

A press release issued by IIT Kanpur informed that the morning session featured insightful presentations from representatives of leading industries.

The attendees included Mahesh Nipanikar, Technical Director at Hoganas India, V. Sadafal and S. Biradar, Deputy General Managers at Emitec Technologies India Pvt Ltd., and Rajesh Bhatia, CEO of RVB Shorelube Industry Pvt. Ltd.

The session was followed by a tour of the ACMS facilities, which offered participants a closer look at the cutting-edge research being conducted at IIT Kanpur, stated the release.

Whereas the afternoon session witnessed the 21st Technical Meeting of the Sectional Committee (MTD25) on Powder Metallurgical Materials and Products.

Meanwhile, a series of six technical lectures were conducted in the evening session, which was attended by over 70 students, staff, and faculty participants.

G. Ram Sai Kumar, Scientist and Deputy Director at the Metallurgical Engineering Department, BIS, opened the session with a lecture on the “Role of BIS and Standardization in Powder Metallurgy.”

He emphasized the importance of standardization for maintaining consistent quality and supporting innovation in powder metallurgy.

Dr Mayadhar Debata, Senior Principal Scientist at CSIR-IMMT, Bhubaneshwar, spoke on the “Development of Non-Ferrous Alloys through Powder Metallurgy” with a particular focus on strategic applications.

Other speakers of the session included Dr. Pradyut Sengupta (Senior Scientist at CSIR-IMMT), Dr. Gururaj Telasang (Scientist E, ARCI Hyderabad) Dr. Deepak Pattanayak (Principal Scientist at CSIR-CECRI), Prof. Anish Upadhyaya (IIT Kanpur), and Anshu Bhatia (Managing Director at Camstar Defense India Pvt Ltd).