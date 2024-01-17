IIT Madras, Altair partner to launch eMobility Simulation Lab to deliver research and domain training

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT) Madras has joined hands with Altair to launch an eMobility Simulation Lab. IIT Madras collaborates with Altair to launch eMobility Simulation Lab. (File Image)

According to a press release, the new lab will be set up in the Department of Engineering Design of IIT Madras with the financial support of Altair, a global that solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The release further stated that the lab will have state-of-the-art products and tools, which will be followed by other labs and facilities to deliver research and training in the eMobility Domain.

Additionally, the lab will host Altair’s modeling and simulation tools, thereby supporting the academic activities that IIT Madras will carry out in the other eMobility labs for Batteries, Charging, Power Electronics, Motors and Controllers, and Vehicle Engineering, among other related areas.

Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras welcomed the launch and said there was a need for IIT Madras to play its role in the academic space considering the Government’s focus on eMobility space.

He added that eMobility-related initiatives in Academic Programs, Research, and Policy are all managed and offered with the contribution of multiple departments, and the Department of Engineering Design acts as the nodal department.

Mr. Vishwanath Rao, Managing Director of Altair exuded confidence that the eMobility Simulation Lab at IIT Madras will play a pivotal stride in advancing research within the electric vehicle domain and pave the way for sustainable transportation solutions.

Prof. CS. Shankar Ram, Head of the Department of Engineering Design at IIT Madras, spoke on the series of initiatives that the department has been doing for the last three years and said that the vision is to have these initiatives make the Department a hub for all eMobility-related matters.

The key results as envisaged from the eMobility Simulation Lab are as follows:

Enhance student learning in related courses

Support academic projects and research.

Complement skilling initiatives in the eMobility domain.

