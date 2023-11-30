IIT Roorkee releases comprehensive study on ‘Advanced Grid-Scale Energy Storage’ solutions

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has launched a comprehensive study titled ‘Advanced Grid-Scale Energy Storage Technologies’. The study, conducted under the leadership of Prof Arun Kumar, was released by BS Bhalla, Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), in the presence of Dr Ajay Mathur, Director General, International Solar Alliance, and Prof KK Pant Director, IIT Roorkee, at Atal Akshaya Urja Bhawan, MNRE, New Delhi on Wednesday. IIT Roorkee, MNRE collaborate to transform India’s renewable energy landscape

The study is a collaborative effort between MNRE and IIT Roorkee for informed decision-making and transformative initiatives in the renewable energy landscape of the country.

TS LAWCET counselling 2023: Seat allotment results out at lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in, here's direct link to check

According to a press release issued by IIT Roorkee, the study attempts to explore diverse grid-scale energy storage solutions crucial for India's sustainable energy future. It addresses critical aspects of the power sector, emphasizing the need for a resilient and sustainable energy landscape in India.

The release further states that the study puts forth actionable recommendations to enhance renewable energy integration and improve grid-scale energy storage efficiency, marking a significant step towards achieving India's renewable energy goals.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ajay Mathur, lauded the global leadership of India in renewable energy adoption and emphasized the critical role of energy storage in grid stability and RE deployment.

CSIR UGC NET Dec 2023: Registration process ends today at csirnet.nta.ac.in, direct link here

He said, “With the rapid adoption of these technologies, energy storage becomes critical for grid stability. This report is a welcome and apt effort in that context, offering valuable insights for the sustainable advancement of our energy landscape.”

Likewise, MNRE secretary BS Bhalla, while acknowledging the efforts of the IIT Roorkee team, said that the report would play a pivotal role in empowering stakeholders in the energy sector, particularly in advancing the deployment of clean energy and energy storage solutions in the country.

AIBE 18 admit card tomorrow on allindiabarexamination.com

IIT Roorkee Director KK Pant expressed his gratitude to the ministries for their support. He highlighted the role of the report in shaping policies for the accelerated adoption of clean energy technologies in India. Pant said, “The study reinforces our commitment towards nation-building through focused India-centric research and technical education.”