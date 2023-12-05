close_game
close_game
News / Education / News / IIT Roorkee placement drive: 593 offers made by 105 companies in 4 days for 2023-24 session

IIT Roorkee placement drive: 593 offers made by 105 companies in 4 days for 2023-24 session

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Dec 05, 2023 12:25 PM IST

The placement exercise was a collaborative effort between the IIT-Roorkee and firms, both International and Domestic, across various sectors.

As many as 593 offers were made in the last 4 days by a total of 105 companies in the placement drive at IIT Roorkee this year. The placement exercise that began on December 1 for 2023-24 was a collaborative effort between the institute and firms, both International and Domestic, across various sectors.

According to an official press release by IIT Roorkee, close to 600 offers made during the recruitment drive by at more than 100 companies in last four days.(HT File)
According to an official press release by IIT Roorkee, close to 600 offers made during the recruitment drive by at more than 100 companies in last four days.(HT File)

According to press release issued by IIT Roorkee, the main highlight of the placement season was to foster diversification in job profiles, thereby ensuring a holistic approach.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Also Read: IIT Roorkee research team develops a one-step separation of milk fat globules based on size

As already mentioned, on day four of the placement drive, the number of total offers made stood at 593 with 16 international offers. Whereas, by day three, the offer tally was at 504.

By the end of day two, a total 440 offers were made by more than 60 companies.

Notably, three International and 358 Domestic offers were already secured by the students of IIT Roorkee who participated in the placement drive on day one.

Notable partners aligned include Bajaj Auto, Cohesity, D. E. Shaw India, Databricks, Devrev, Flipkart, Google, Hilabs, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Indus Insights, Intel Technologies, Jaguar Land Rover, Microsoft, Nvidia, Petronet LNG Limited, Plutus Research Pvt. Ltd., Qualcomm, SAP Labs, SLB, Squarepoint, Texas Instruments, Webstaff, Whirlpool, Accenture Japan, Acuvon Consulting Private, American Express, Auronova Consulting, Axis Bank, Barclays, Wells Fargo, 91 square feet and more, as mentioned the press release by IIT Roorkee.

Also Read: IIT Roorkee releases comprehensive study on ‘Advanced Grid-Scale Energy Storage’ solutions

Get latest news onEducationalong with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out