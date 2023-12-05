IIT Roorkee placement drive: 593 offers made by 105 companies in 4 days for 2023-24 session

As many as 593 offers were made in the last 4 days by a total of 105 companies in the placement drive at IIT Roorkee this year. The placement exercise that began on December 1 for 2023-24 was a collaborative effort between the institute and firms, both International and Domestic, across various sectors. According to an official press release by IIT Roorkee, close to 600 offers made during the recruitment drive by at more than 100 companies in last four days.(HT File)

According to press release issued by IIT Roorkee, the main highlight of the placement season was to foster diversification in job profiles, thereby ensuring a holistic approach.

As already mentioned, on day four of the placement drive, the number of total offers made stood at 593 with 16 international offers. Whereas, by day three, the offer tally was at 504.

By the end of day two, a total 440 offers were made by more than 60 companies.

Notably, three International and 358 Domestic offers were already secured by the students of IIT Roorkee who participated in the placement drive on day one.

Notable partners aligned include Bajaj Auto, Cohesity, D. E. Shaw India, Databricks, Devrev, Flipkart, Google, Hilabs, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Indus Insights, Intel Technologies, Jaguar Land Rover, Microsoft, Nvidia, Petronet LNG Limited, Plutus Research Pvt. Ltd., Qualcomm, SAP Labs, SLB, Squarepoint, Texas Instruments, Webstaff, Whirlpool, Accenture Japan, Acuvon Consulting Private, American Express, Auronova Consulting, Axis Bank, Barclays, Wells Fargo, 91 square feet and more, as mentioned the press release by IIT Roorkee.

