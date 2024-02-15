 IITK partners with GUVI to offer vernacular technology and business courses | Education - Hindustan Times
IITK partners with GUVI to offer vernacular technology and business courses

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Feb 15, 2024 03:44 PM IST

The collaboration aims to launch a series of professional career courses that are transformative and also cater to the needs of the job market today.

IITK Foundation for Advanced Consulting, Education and Training (IFACET), established by IITK, joined forces with GUVI, an HCL Group EdTech company to launch technology and business courses in regional languages.

According to a press release by IITK, the collaboration aims to launch a series of professional career courses that are transformative and also cater to the needs of the job market today. The courses are offered in English, Hindi and Tamil.

“IIT Kanpur has been offering various certificate programs to help students to be well-equipped for success in the ever-evolving professional landscape. GUVI has a unique positioning among Ed-tech players with their expertise in reaching out to students in vernacular medium. Through this partnership we look forward to unlocking new possibilities by reaching out to student diaspora across India whose medium of instruction has been in their local language," said Prof S Ganesh, Director, IIT Kanpur.

“We are excited about the collaboration with IIT Kanpur, showcasing our commitment to deliver high-quality education at a national level. Our meticulously crafted programs aim to seamlessly connect academic knowledge with industry requirements, empowering individuals to excel in today’s competitive job market," said Arun Prakash M, Founder & CEO of GUVI.

