In best-ever placement season, NIT Rourkela students bag 1274 job offers

Students of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela have received 1,274 placement offers from 325 companies so far in the 2021-22 placement session, thus breaking all of the past placement records, the institute said on Wednesday.

Twenty students have been offered annual packages of ₹46.08 lakh, the highest so far, and 18 have received ₹20 LPA plus offers, it added.

The average CTC has also seen a 20% increase, from ₹9.36 LPA in 2021 to ₹11.20 LPA in 2022, the institute has informed.

“The B.Tech course of the Computer Science Department recorded the highest average CTC of ₹20.88 lakh per annum with software giants like Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and Oracle recruiting a high number of students. The next highest average CTC of Rs. 17.27 lakh per annum was recorded by the Electronics and Communication Engineering Department with major semiconductor recruiters like Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, Micron, Mediatek, AMD, and Intel among others,” an official statement said.

As many as 403 students have got internship offer so far, which is the highest for a placement session, with average stipend of around ₹40,000 per month (highest: ₹1.25 lakh per month) from global majors like Microsoft, Tata Steel, Oracle, Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, Barclays, Disney+Hotstar, Mathworks, SAP Labs and American Express, according to the institute.

Software and IT Services farms are top recruiters, who have so far offered jobs to 33.28% of students, followed by Core Engineering (25%), and Analytics and Consulting (18.72%). The rest of the offers are from sectors like Electronics, Finance, Education, Design, and Healthcare, the institute has informed.

Congratulating the Placement Committee and students, Prof. K. Umamaheshwar Rao, Director, NIT Rourkela, said, “Even after two years of a global slowdown in hiring, the 2021-22 placement drive of NIT Rourkela has proved the calibre of graduates from this premier Institute. NIT Rourkela’s successful placement season can be attributed to the Institute’s focus on quality education, dedicated professors and students prepared with industry-relevant skills. The Institute looks forward to an even more successful placement season in the upcoming year.”

The Department of Mining Engineering achieved 100% placement, while 11 out of 14 B.Tech Departments recorded a placement percentage of more than 90%.

In the postgraduate disciplines, , Electrical Engineering Department recorded the highest placement percentage of 87.50%, followed by Computer Science and Engineering Department with 84.48% and Electronics and Communication Engineering with 81.43%. A total of 375 postgraduate students have got job offers with an average CTC of Rs.9.04 lakh per annum, NIT Rourkela said.