Ghaziabad, Innovation is the key driver of sustainable growth and societal progress in today's rapidly evolving business environment, and institutions have a critical responsibility to nurture problem-solving abilities, leadership skills and resilience among students, Jaipuria Institute of Management Director Dr Daviender Narang said. Institutions must nurture innovation, resilience: Jaipuria Institute of Management director

Addressing the "Startup Conclave 2026" organised at the Jaipuria Institute of Management, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad on Saturday, Narang said institutions must create ecosystems where young minds are empowered to transform ideas into impactful solutions.

"The Start-up Conclave serves as a dynamic platform that connects students, entrepreneurs, industry leaders and mentors to foster creativity, collaboration and entrepreneurial thinking," he said.

The conclave, organised under the aegis of the Institution's Innovation Council on the theme "The Startup Rise: Reimagining Startups for a Digital Future" brought together startup founders, investors, academicians and aspiring entrepreneurs to discuss the future of digital entrepreneurship and innovation-led ventures.

Narang said initiatives like the conclave encourage students to think beyond conventional boundaries and contribute meaningfully to the nation's economic and social development.

The theme address was delivered by Vinod Malhotra, advisor, Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions, who stressed the importance of innovation-driven entrepreneurship and technology-enabled business solutions, a statement by the institute said.

Guests of honour included Abhishek Joshhi, co-founder and CEO of Strengths Masters; Sushil Agarwal, chairman of AVRO India Group; and Anurag Gupta, founder and director of STEMROBO Technologies Ltd.

The conclave featured panel discussions on AI-driven innovation and building responsible, investment-ready startups. Experts deliberated on AI-led transformation in startup ecosystems, ethical and legal challenges, compliance, intellectual property rights and fundraising strategies, the statement said.

The institute also highlighted that its IIC has received a four-star rating from the Ministry of Innovation for promoting entrepreneurship and startup culture among students through mentorship, incubation and networking initiatives.

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