ISB ranks 25th globally in Financial Times Executive Education Custom Ranking 2025

The Indian School of Business (ISB) has been ranked number 1 in Asia and 23 globally in the Financial Times (FT) Executive Education Custom Ranking 2025. ISB ranks 1st in Asia and 25th globally in Financial Times Executive Education Custom Ranking 2025. (File image)

Additionally, the institute secured high global rankings in several key dimensions, such as number 2 in ‘Future Use’, indicating the client satisfaction and loyalty; 12th in ‘Value for Money’; 22nd in ‘Programme Design’; 23rd in ‘International Clients’; 24th in ‘Aims Achieved’; and 25th in ‘Teaching Methods & Materials’, etc.

Whereas in FT’s Open Ranking 2025, ISB is ranked 73rd globally, a press released informed.

Speaking on the achievement, Sunill Sood, Executive Director, Executive Education at ISB, said that the latest FT Executive Education Rankings reinforces the institute's commitment to developing and delivering programmes that address the evolving and urgent needs of current industry.

“This recognition encourages us to continue designing world-class programmes that empower our participants to become catalysts of meaningful change,” he added.

The statement added that the ISB executive education programmes empower participants with the skills, mindset, and networks needed to lead effectively in today’s fast-evolving business landscape.

