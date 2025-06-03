ISB ranks 25th globally in Financial Times Executive Education Custom Ranking 2025
ISB secured high global rankings in several key dimensions, such as number 2 in ‘Future Use’, indicating the client satisfaction and loyalty, and more.
The Indian School of Business (ISB) has been ranked number 1 in Asia and 23 globally in the Financial Times (FT) Executive Education Custom Ranking 2025.
Additionally, the institute secured high global rankings in several key dimensions, such as number 2 in ‘Future Use’, indicating the client satisfaction and loyalty; 12th in ‘Value for Money’; 22nd in ‘Programme Design’; 23rd in ‘International Clients’; 24th in ‘Aims Achieved’; and 25th in ‘Teaching Methods & Materials’, etc.
Whereas in FT’s Open Ranking 2025, ISB is ranked 73rd globally, a press released informed.
Also read: FT MBA Rankings 2025: Indian School of Business emerges as top B-School in India, IIM Ahmedabad follows; check list here
Speaking on the achievement, Sunill Sood, Executive Director, Executive Education at ISB, said that the latest FT Executive Education Rankings reinforces the institute's commitment to developing and delivering programmes that address the evolving and urgent needs of current industry.
“This recognition encourages us to continue designing world-class programmes that empower our participants to become catalysts of meaningful change,” he added.
Also read: FT MBA Rankings 2025: IIM Bangalore ranks 3rd globally in ‘career progress’ category, overall in 57th spot
The statement added that the ISB executive education programmes empower participants with the skills, mindset, and networks needed to lead effectively in today’s fast-evolving business landscape.
Also read: THE Asia University Rankings 2025: IISc bags top spot in India, Anna University follows, see full list
Meanwhile, other business schools to be ranked in the Financial Times Executive Education Custom Ranking 2025 include:
- Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (Global rank: 43)
- EMLyon Business School (Global rank: 57)
- Management Development Institute Gurgaon (Global rank: 61)
- Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (Global rank: 72)
- Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (Global rank: 78)
- Indian Institute of Management Indore (Global rank: 83)
- Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (Global rank: 87)