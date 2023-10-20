KIAEL 2024 invites submissions focusing on initiatives in early childhood education

The Khalifa International Award for Early Learning 2024 (KIAEL) launched its second edition and is inviting educators, researchers, and organisations from around the world to submit their pioneering initiatives in early childhood education. According to a press release by KIAEL, with a prize pool of US$200,000, it aims to recognise and celebrate outstanding contributions that have a profound impact on the early learning field. (handout)

According to a press release by KIAEL, with a prize pool of US$200,000, it aims to recognise and celebrate outstanding contributions that have a profound impact on the early learning field. In the 2023 edition, winners included South Africa's Data Drive 2030, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Morocco's Zakoura Foundation, and Professor Laura Justice from the USA.

The KIAEL 2024 features two prominent categories: "Best Programmes, Curricula, Teaching Methodologies and Practices" and "Best Research & Studies." Each category will see the selection of two winners by a panel of academics, who will evaluate submissions based on criteria such as innovativeness, importance, impact, methodological rigor, and feasibility/sustainability, stated the press release.

“KIAEL's overarching mission is to promote research and development while enriching the culture of excellence and innovation in early childhood education worldwide. The award seeks to create a platform for the discovery and recognition of research, programmes, methodologies, and advanced teaching practices. It also aims to honour distinguished educators and activate the role of educational institutions, centres, and companies specialising in early childhood education,” said Steven Barnett, KIAEL Awarding Committee member.

Individuals, teams, or organisations with a passion for early childhood education are invited to submit their entries by January 12. Entries should be a maximum of ten pages in length and accompanied by a concise abstract of no more than 300 words, briefly outlining the programme or research essence and its alignment with the award's criteria. Two chosen winners in each category will receive a substantial cash prize of USD 50,000 each, informed KIAEL.

