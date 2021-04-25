Maharashtra minister meets Governor to discuss online varsity exams.

Maharashtra minister for higher and technical education Uday Samant on Saturday met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to apprise him of the decision to conduct online examinations in 13 state-run universities amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

Speaking to reporters, Samant said the governor had given his approval to the decision, adding that the procedures to assess the answer sheet as well as declaration of results were also discussed during the meeting.

He said Gondwana University in Gadchiroli in Vidarbha managed to conduct online exams before other universities despite the belief that it would be a "geographical challenge".

Asked by the media about Ahmednagar BJP MP Sujay Vikhe Patil reportedly carrying Remdesivir from Delhi to his home district amid a shortage of the injections, Samant said the matter should be probed.