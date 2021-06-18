MP D.El.Ed Exam 2021: MPBSE releases registration dates for 1st, 2nd year exams

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE has released the registration dates for MP D.El.Ed Exam 2021. The registration for first and second-year exams will begin on June 21, 2021, and will end on July 10, 2021. Every institute can apply online through the official site of MPBSE on mpbse.nic.in.

The institutes will have to send the required documents along with the migration certificate to the Board by July 15, 2021

Every institution will be able to fill the examination application online for the examination year 2020-2021 conducted by the Board with the same user ID and password which is provided at the time of institution wise admission after counseling through MP Online Portal by the State Education Center, as per the official notice.

The examination fees is ₹4000/- for all subjects, ₹1000/- for two subjects, ₹2000/- for four subjects. The application fees is ₹250/- for candidates belonging to Madhya Pradesh and ₹450/- belonging to candidates of other states.

MP D.El.Ed examination is conducted twice a year- June and October. However, this year the exam is expected to be postponed due to COVID19 situation across the country.