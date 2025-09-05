Kohima, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Friday announced a series of transformative educational reforms aimed at aligning the state's education system with national and global standards. Nagaland CM Rio unveils major education overhaul at Teachers’ Day celebration

Addressing the state-level Teachers' Day celebration here, the CM reiterated the government’s commitment to building a strong, inclusive, and future-ready education sector.

Among the key initiatives highlighted was the upcoming launch of the SOAR Mission - a comprehensive programme designed to raise teaching quality, assessment standards, and school management practices to global benchmarks.

"We are entering a new phase of educational development. The SOAR Mission will be our vehicle for transformational change," Rio said.

He also announced the establishment of the Nagaland State School Standards Authority , in line with the National Education Policy 2020, to regulate and ensure quality standards across all schools.

Supporting this effort will be the soon-to-be-finalised Nagaland School Quality Assessment and Assurance Framework .

The CM highlighted several other progressive steps, including introduction of mother-tongue-based education in partnership with Nagaland University for the development of tribal languages and certification of language teachers.

Plans are underway to integrate music education at the elementary level through collaboration with the Department of TaFMA, leveraging Nagaland’s rich musical heritage.

Additionally, efforts are being made to strengthen foundational stage education through convergence with the Department of Social Welfare.

"These initiatives, alongside the NEP 2020, SDG-4 on Quality Education, and the NIPUN Bharat Mission, will ensure that Nagaland’s education system is both rooted and ready for the future,” Rio asserted.

He said Nagaland now ranks as India’s third most literate state, with a literacy rate of 95.7 per cent, up from 21.95 per cent at the time of statehood in 1963.

He attributed this achievement to the dedication of teachers, policymakers, and education leaders.

The state also boasts an impressive pupil-teacher ratio of 13:1, significantly better than the national average, which enables personalized and effective teaching, he said.

The CM also praised the School Leadership Academy of Nagaland for receiving national recognition for two consecutive years and urged all school heads and educators to make full use of in-service training and leadership development opportunities.

Turning his attention to the role of teachers, Rio called them the “backbone of society” and urged them to instill curiosity, compassion, and critical thinking in students.

"Let us recommit ourselves to building a generation that is responsible, capable, and full of integrity," he said.

Advisor for School Education and SCERT, Dr. Kekhrielhoulie Yhome, stressed the importance of improving infrastructure, governance, and pedagogy as the three pillars of Nagaland’s educational transformation.

"We are redesigning our systems to ensure that no child is left behind, whether in urban or the most remote rural areas. Every child deserves the best, and every teacher must be empowered to give their best," he said.

The State Teachers’ Day celebration was attended by dignitaries including R. Maskui Rungsung, IFS , and senior officials from the Department of School Education.

Altogether 13 teachers from across the state were honoured for their dedication and contributions to society.

The Award for Excellence in School Safety Policy Compliance was presented to Government Middle School Dobagaon; GMS Naga New Model Sumi; St. Joseph School Tuensang and The Vineyard Kohima

