Home / Education / News / NEP will be implemented from this year in govt institutions: Karnataka deputy CM
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan. also urged private colleges with good infrastructure to come forward to implement NEP from the current year itself.(Twitter)
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan. also urged private colleges with good infrastructure to come forward to implement NEP from the current year itself.(Twitter)
news

NEP will be implemented from this year in govt institutions: Karnataka deputy CM

The National Education Policy will be implemented from this academic year in institutions of the department of higher education in Karnataka and come into force in the state by 2030, Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 04:46 PM IST

The National Education Policy will be implemented from this academic year in institutions of the department of higher education in Karnataka and come into force in the state by 2030, Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said on Monday.

This will be done by making use of Learning Management System (LMS) and Unified University College Management System (UUCMS), he said at a meeting with educationists at Karnataka University on the new NEP-2020.

Narayan urged private colleges with good infrastructure to come forward to implement NEP from the current year itself. He suggested that other institutions should also get ready to implement it in a gradual manner.

The DCM said the NEP aims to integrate various capabilities of the human intellect. "It aspires to provide global exposure to the students even as it wishes to make them aware of the roots of the Indian tradition," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nep 2020 c n ashwath narayan karnataka + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.