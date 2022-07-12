NIRF Ranking 2022: Education minister to release India rankings 2022 on July 15

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will release the India rankings 2022 that will include list of top universities, colleges and other educational institutions across the country on July 15, 2022.

Education minister will announce the rankings virtually at 11 am on the official website nirfindia.org.

“On 15th July 2022, Hon’ble Education Minister, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan will release the India rankings 2022 under National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), virtually. The annual exercise outlines a methodology to rank Higher Education Institutions (HEI’s) across India in various categories & subject domains. Stay tuned!” reads the tweet by Ministry of Education.

Depending on their areas of operation, institutions will be ranked under 11 different categories – overall, university, colleges, engineering, management, pharmacy, law, medical, architecture, dental and research.

Several parameters including resources, research, and stakeholder perception are used to rank the institutions.

All the parameters are assigned certain weightages and the weightages vary depending upon the type of institution. The sum total of the weightages decide the final marks and hence the rank.

Last year IIT-Madras was ranked the top institute in the overall educational institutes category and also the top engineering institute.

The ranking is broadly based on 5 major parameters including- Teaching, Learning and Resources, Research and Professional Practice, Graduation Outcomes, Outreach and Inclusivity and Peer Perception.