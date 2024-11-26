Menu Explore
No provision to regularise contract teachers in KVs, JNVs: MoS Jayant Chaudhary

PTI | , New Delhi
Nov 26, 2024 10:29 AM IST

The minister shared the information in response to a written question in the Lok Sabha.

There is no provision to regularise contract teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, Union Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary said on Monday.

"There is no provision in KVs (Kendriya Vidyalayas) and JNVs (Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas) to regularise the contract teachers as their appointment is a purely temporary measure to protect the academic interests of the students," he added. (HT Archive)

"Contractual teachers having requisite qualification as per KVS and NVS norms are engaged on short-term basis against sanctioned posts vacancies which arise due to transfer, retirement, leave etc from time to time so that the teaching-learning process is not hampered," Chaudhary said.

