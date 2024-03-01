 Over 44% of engineering seats remained vacant in Gujarat in 2023: Govt | Education - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / education news / Over 44% of engineering seats remained vacant in Gujarat in 2023: Govt

Over 44% of engineering seats remained vacant in Gujarat in 2023: Govt

PTI | , Gandhinagar
Mar 01, 2024 02:58 PM IST

A total of 38,811 seats of degree engineering and as many as 23,501 seats of diploma engineering remained vacant in Gujarat in 2023.

More than 44 percent of engineering seats, including self-financed institutes, in the state, were left vacant in 2023, the Gujarat government told the legislative assembly on Thursday. This accounts for more than 62,000 seats lying vacant in the state in 2023.

More than 32 percent of seats in Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Application (MCA) courses that account for 7,742 seats remained vacant in the previous year.(HT File Photo)
More than 32 percent of seats in Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Application (MCA) courses that account for 7,742 seats remained vacant in the previous year.(HT File Photo)

Also, more than 32 percent of seats in Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Application (MCA) courses that account for 7,742 seats remained vacant in the previous year, as per the official data tabled in the state legislative assembly.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

State Higher and Technical Education Minister Rushikesh Patel said various government-run, grant-in-aid and self-financed colleges have 1,40,852 seats of engineering degree and diploma courses in Gujarat. Of these 1,40,852 seats, 71,629 are of degree engineering courses, while 69,223 are of diploma engineering courses, he said.

The minister informed the House that 78,540 seats (55.76 percent) were filled last year, while 62,311 seats (44.23 percent) of these degree and diploma courses remained vacant. A total of 38,811 seats of degree engineering and as many as 23,501 seats of diploma engineering remained vacant in 2023, Patel said.

Citing reasons for the situation of seats remaining vacant, the minister said less registration in comparison to available seats and students opting for admissions in top engineering institutes, such as IIT and NIT, in India and abroad could be some of the reasons for the situation.

Since the criteria for admission in diploma colleges is passing Class 10, seats remain vacant as students opt for studying in Class 11 or go for other courses, such as IIT and nursing, Patel said in his written reply.

Get latest news onEducationalong with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On