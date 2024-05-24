Philippines tweaks act, Indian medical students there can practice locally now

The Philippines has announced an amendment to the Philippine Medical Act of 1959 approved by the House of Representatives, which will help foreign students including Indians, to register and practice medicine in the Philippines. Under the newly added amendment, Indian students who complete their Doctor of Medicine degree from a Philippine College of Medicine recognised by the Commission on Higher Education (CHED)and a 12-month internship will be eligible to register and practice medicine in the Philippines.

"Republic Act No. 2382 or "The Medical Act of 1959" as amended by Republic Act Nos. 4224 and 5946 has served as the legal basis and foundation of the medical profession in the country for the longest time. However, the 21st century has changed drastically the content, context and delivery of medical education and the practice of the medical profession in view of the changing demands of the healthcare system, the development of cutting-edge technologies, the entry of WTO-GATS and other relevant international agreements as well as the internationalization of education and practice of the profession. Thus, the need to bring the Medical Act of 1959 into the 21st century through the necessary and appropriate amendments that would quickly make medical education and practice respond to the current circumstances and fast-paced changes in the new world order brought about by globalisation," reads the official notice.

“This amendment is a landmark achievement, not only for Indian students but for all foreign medical students studying in the Philippines. It acknowledges the high standards of medical education in the Philippines and provides a clear pathway for our graduates to practice medicine either locally or internationally. This change will greatly benefit our students and strengthen the Philippines' position as a leading destination for medical education in the Asia-Pacific region,” said Kadwin Pillai, Director of Transworld Educare and Chairman of Kings International Medical Academy.

“ This amendment will greatly enhance the country's positioning as a hub in medical education and training in the Asia-Pacific considering the presence of thousands of foreign medical students in various Philippine medical schools of various nationalities which numbers to at least 20,000 medical students in Philippine medical schools nationwide,” mentioned the public notice.

