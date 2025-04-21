PU evaluated exam scripts without teachers; controller of examination suspended

If you think teachers evaluate the examination copies, you are wrong. The fact-finding team of Purnea University (PU) has found out in its report that examination copies of academic sessions 2023- 24 for undergraduate (UG), post graduate (PG) and PhD entrance examination were evaluated without teachers and results were published. Prof Pandey who was appointed COE on March 1, 2024 remained on the post till April 6, 2025 when he was removed from the post on the basis of the interim report.(File)

On the basis of the interim report submitted to PU vice chancellor (VC) Prof Vivekanand Singh, former controller of examination (COE) Prof Ajay Kumar Pandey was suspended on April 19. Pandey, a professor in the department of Physics was found to have been involved in the irregularities related to the conduct and evaluation of answer scripts.

After the voices were raised against the COE, a fact finding team was constituted on February 17 this year which in its interim report submitted on March 21 indicated serious irregularities in the examination system and later Prof Pandey was removed from the post of COE.

Soon after the final report was submitted, VC suspended him and asked him to serve in the Marwari College Kishanganj during his suspension period. The Chancellor’s office has been intimated in this regard.

“In its report, the fact-finding team has found out that examinations of undergraduate (UG), post graduate (PG) PhD entrance examination under the reign of the controller of examination (COE) Prof Ajay Kumar Pandey were reduced to mockery. A team member citing the report told HT “Examination copies were evaluated without teachers.”

Prof Pandey who was appointed COE on March 1, 2024 remained on the post till April 6, 2025 when he was removed from the post on the basis of the interim report. “During his tenure examinations of UG, PG and even PhD entrance examinations were reduced to mockery and results were published without evaluation just to show his promptness,” highly placed sources within PU told HT.

The COE is a university official for overseeing the entire examination process, from scheduling and conducting exams to managing results and ensuring the fairness and integrity of the system. The COE typically reports to the VC and works under the guidance of the academic council.

Such irregularities are said to have brought disgrace to the PU which was established in 2018 with an aim to provide quality education to the poor students in Seemanchal consisting of four districts (Purnia, Katihar, Araria and Kishanganj) covering 37 colleges including 15 constituent, 19 affiliated and 3 law colleges.