Home / Education / News / Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann launches Schools of Eminence

Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann launches Schools of Eminence

news
Published on Jan 22, 2023 11:03 AM IST

The Chief Minister said that these 117 schools of eminence being set up in 23 districts of state are temples of quality education.

Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann launches Schools of Eminence (HT file photo)
Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann launches Schools of Eminence (HT file photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday launched Schools of Eminence in Mohali and said it is a revolutionary step for ensuring golden future of the students.

Addressing a gathering in the launch event, Mann said that during the stints of previous governments Punjab was shown front ranking state in education only on paper.

The Chief Minister said that these 117 schools of eminence being set up in 23 districts of state are temples of quality education. He said that the purpose of setting up these schools is to give wings to the dreams of the bright students of government schools.

These schools will enable the students to compete with their convent educated peers in various competitive exams across the country, he added.

These schools will be named after great martyrs and national leaders, the chief minister announced.

Further, the Chief Minister said that the teachers will be the foot soldiers to education reforms in the state. He said that his government has decided to send 36 teachers from state to Singapore for updating their expertise.

Get latest news onEducationalong with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
punjab bhagwant mann
punjab bhagwant mann
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out