Punjab govt rolls out many initiatives to boost education in budget

The Punjab government has proposed to transform 100 primary government schools into ‘schools of happiness’ and 100 government senior secondary schools into 'schools of brilliance'.

An outlay of ₹16,987 crore was announced for the education sector, which is around 11.5 percent of the total estimated expenditure for the state in the next financial year.

State Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said 118 government schools will go through a transformation to become state-of-the-art 'schools of eminence' and 14 such schools have already been started. ₹100 crore in FY25 has been budgeted for this purpose, as per the government.

Besides, 100 government senior secondary schools will be transformed as 'schools of brilliance', he said, adding that an initial allocation of ₹10 crore has been earmarked for the purpose.

This scheme aims to elevate education quality and transform these rural schools into centres of learning for Class 6 to 12. For this scheme, ₹10 crore has been provisioned in FY25, he added.

To promote skilling, Punjab government proposed to establish ‘school of applied learning’ with an initial provision of ₹10 crore in FY25.

"Regularisation of 12,316 teachers, recruitment of 9,518 teachers, skill upgradation of principals and headmasters, improvement of security and safety measures in schools, installation of more than 12,000 internet connections, repair of around 4,300 toilets in the schools and timely delivery of books to the students among others have been our hallmarks," said Cheema.

The Punjab government also proposed to launch 'Mission Samrath' to imbibe essential skills to the primary and upper primary students. ₹10 crore in FY 2024-25 was allocated for the mission.

Touching upon the medical education and research sector, Cheema said, "I propose a budgetary outlay of ₹1,133 crore in FY 2024-25 for undertaking the developmental activities under medical education and research, which includes a special provision for developing a girls' hostel at Government Ayurvedic College, Patiala".

In recognition of the role played by the university, a provision of ₹40 crore has been made for the development of research-related and other infrastructure in the university in FY 2024-25.

To promote sports and youth services, the state government proposed to establish 1,000 sports nurseries for approximately 60,000 sportspersons aged between 6 to 17 years in all districts of the state.

In the first phase, 250 sports nurseries are being established with proper coaching and availability of sports equipment to players, for which an initial outlay of ₹50 crore has been proposed in FY 2024-25.

₹34 crore has been allocated for Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Punjab Sports University to promote sports education.