Start recruitment process to fill 74K vacant posts: CM

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed to begin the recruitment process for 74,000 vacant posts under Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission, UP Higher Education Services Commission and Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board during a meeting with chairpersons of these recruitment bodies held here on Friday.

Yogi asked officials to conduct these competitive exams in the most transparent manner at the earliest. He suggested that big examinations can be held at the divisional level while the smaller ones can be organised at the district level.

Reportedly over 30,000 posts under UP Subordinate Services Selection Commission, 17,000 under UP Higher Education Services Commission and 27,000 posts under UP Secondary Education Service Selection Board are lying vacant that are to be filled through this exercise.

He asked the officials to ensure that schools with bad reputations were not made examination centers. The chief minister asked chairpersons to make arrangements for entrance examination in a way that students didn't have to travel a long distances to reach their centers.

The chief minister asked the chairpersons to approach him directly if they face any administrative hurdles.