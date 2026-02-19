Sundar Pichai announces new Google AI professional certificate course under India -America connect initiative
Google CEO Sundar Pichai unveiled a new Google AI Professional Certificate course during the AI Summit 2026 in New Delhi, part of the India-America Connect initiative aimed at enhancing AI connectivity. The course, developed with Wadhwani AI, will support students and early-career professionals, while Google invests $15 billion in India's infrastructure and establishes an AI hub in Vizag.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai has announced a new Google AI professional certificate course. The course will be launched under the India-America Connect initiative.
The announcement was made on Wednesday, February 18, at the AI Summit 2026 in New Delhi.
Pichai said, "Today, we are announcing the India-America Connect Initiative, which will deliver new sub-sea cable routes to increase AI connectivity between India and the US and multiple locations across the southern hemisphere. For the opportunities this initiative creates, we should also invest in skilling, which is why we are announcing our most ambitious skilling programs here. This includes a new Google AI Professional Certificate program to master AI in their work..."
The course will be framed in collaboration with Wadhwani AI to reach students and early-career professionals. This course will help people master AI in their work.
Globally, Google will partner with Galominds, educational institutes, and employers. It will be available in English, Hindi, and more Indian languages.
He also added, “Through Visakhapatnam, Vizag. I remember it being a quiet and modest coastal city brimming with potential. Now in that same city, Google is establishing a full-stack AI hub, part of our USD 15 billion infrastructure investment in India. When finished, this hub will house gigawatt-scale compute and a new international subsea cable gateway, bringing jobs and cutting-edge AI to people and businesses across India. Sitting on the train, I never imagined Vizag becoming a global AI hub.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
