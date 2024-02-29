SVIS celebrates 100 yrs of Mohenjo-Daro discovery through immersive experiences

Sree Vidyanikethan International School (SVIS) celebrated the 100th year since the discovery of Mohenjo-Daro, a cornerstone of India's historical heritage. Through the Heritage Club at SVIS, a transformative journey & immersive learning experience was curated, exploring the legacy of the ancient Indus-Saraswati River Valley Civilization.(Handout)

Throughout 2023, students at SVIS were engaged in a spectrum of immersive experiences that were designed to not merely teach history but also master various arts and crafts like the intricate artistry of Kalamkari design, the craft of basket weaving, etc. Various workshops on archaeological excavations and evidence, carbon dating methods to reconstruct history, and the hands-on creation of Harappan seals were also conducted, mentioned the press release.

According to SVIS, the year-long event also saw visits to archaeological sites across India which was aimed at expanding the students' understanding of India's heritage and ancient craftmanship.

“ The Heritage Club at SVIS is an opportunity for the students to explore the rich heritage of India and the globe, and celebrate its roots. This Year 2023 marked the 100th year since the discovery of Mohenjo-Daro, a proud emblem of Indian civilization. We are delighted to have planned various activities centered around this theme to foster respect for our heritage and raise awareness about the diversity of our history. The Heritage Club's activities not only ignite a passion for learning but instill a profound sense of pride in our rich cultural heritage,” says G Jayachandra and C Seshagiri, Incharges of SVIS Heritage Club.