UGC asks varsities to create state-of-the-art digital experience for G20 meeting

Published on Nov 15, 2022 05:31 PM IST

PTI | , New Delhi

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked varsities and colleges to encourage their faculty and students to gather ideas for the creation of state-of-the-art digital experience for G20 meetings.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), is inviting Expressions of interest from interested entrepreneurs, start-ups, firms, and college students for conceptualising the digital experience using the latest emerging technologies for the G20 meeting to be held in various cities.

"All the universities and their affiliated colleges and institutions are requested to encourage their faculty members and students to actively participate and submit their Expression of interest with all the necessary documents duly signed by an authorised signatory (or the zip files over email) on or before November 18," UGC Secretary P K Thakur said in a letter to the varsities.

Participants are required to submit fresh ideas for execution at the pan-event level.

These include setting up of "Digital Selfie Points" where artificial intelligence and machine learning-based technology can be used to make it interactive-cum-immersive for the users.

The participants will also need to conceptualise best possible use cases for giving state-of-the-art digital experience utilising internet of things-enabled devices, robotics and 3D printing, usage of QR code in the venue, UPI enabled wallets, eKYC using DigiLocker and Aadhaar.

They will have to showcase possible use cases of AR/VR such as giving Digital Immersive experience of important places and cuisines of cities where the event is taking place, digital gaming options, drone-based phygital experience for members and interactive mobile applications to engage users.

Get latest news on Education
ugc g20
