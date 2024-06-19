University of East Anglia inks MoU with NorthCap University to offer dual degree programmes

The University of East Anglia (UEA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The NorthCap University in India, to strengthen the dual degree programmes and provide international mobility opportunities for its students. The dual degrees are designed to offer comprehensive international exposure, advanced curriculum, and enhanced career opportunities in a global context.(Handout)

According to a press release by the University of East Anglia, the collaboration aims to provide a seamless educational experience, allowing students to start their degrees in India and complete them at UEA in the UK. The dual degrees are designed to offer comprehensive international exposure, advanced curriculum, and enhanced career opportunities in a global context.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The partnership with The NorthCap University, Gurugram includes the School of Engineering and Technology, School of Management and Liberal Studies, School of Law and School of Business. Students in B. Tech CSE (full-stack specialization) can proceed to UEA’s BSc Computer Science with Software Development. Those in BCom (Hons) with a specialisation in Financial Markets can join the BA International Business Management programme at UEA. The BBA specializations in Entrepreneurship, Family Business, and Digital Marketing can lead to degrees in International Business Management or Marketing and Management at UEA. Additionally, BCom/BBA (Hons) Community Service students, depending on their electives in Marketing, HRM, or Finance, have corresponding pathways to relevant degrees at UEA, mentioned the press release.

Also Read: India’s connection with the University of Birmingham dates back to 1909, says Lord Karan Bilimoria, Chancellor

“We are living in a global village today and it is crucial for academic institutions to curate programmes that offer our students access to different cultures and knowledge centres. We are pleased with our strategic partnerships with reputed Indian institution like The NorthCap University. We believe that our combined academic prowess will provide students with exceptional educational pathways that not only enhance their employability but also broaden their perspectives. With these collaborations, we showcase our serious commitment to preparing students for successful global careers,” said Professor David Maguire, Vice-Chancellor, University of East Anglia.

Each student enrolled in the dual degree programmes will be awarded a scholarship valued at £4,000, informed the university.

Also Read: Vocabulary Made Easy series: Improve your word skills to score well in exams