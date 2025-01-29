University of Surrey unveils plans for International Branch Campus in GIFT City

The University of Surrey is set to open a world-class International Branch Campus in GIFT City, Gujarat, India, in collaboration with GUS Global Services (GGS). Ancillary services, such as strategic advice on India entry, student enrolment, campus establishment and operations management, will be provided by GGS(HT file)

The announcement was made by Professor GQ Max Lu, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Surrey, and Dr Sharad Mehra, Regional CEO – Asia and Australia, Global University Systems (GUS) Asia Pacific, on the sidelines of the QS India Summit 2025 in Goa.

Delivery of the new India campus will be a partnership combining the University of Surrey’s teaching and research excellence in business, international finance, computer science, cyber-security and other areas with GGS India as a strategic partner for higher education providers. All teaching and academic assurance will be delivered and led by the University of Surrey staff. Ancillary services, such as strategic advice on India entry, student enrolment, campus establishment and operations management, will be provided by GGS, mentioned the press release.

“The University of Surrey campus at GIFT City will be a shining example of British education excellence and impact, contributing to transnational education in a more globalised world. We are proud and excited to be part of the GIFT City story, where we’ll combine India’s strengths in the global financial sector with the University of Surrey’s academic and teaching competencies in business, finance and computer science," said Professor GQ Max Lu, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Surrey.

“This initiative seeks to expand world-class academic standards and global learning experiences available in India. It will offer Indian students the opportunity to access transformative education without leaving the country. The collaboration aligns with India's higher education goals, such as improving global competitiveness, offering world-class education locally, and contributing to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020’s emphasis on internationalisation," said Dr Sharad Mehra, Regional CEO - Asia & Australia, Global University Systems (GUS).

“This strategic alliance between the University of Surrey and Global University Systems in GIFT City represents a significant milestone in transnational education. The collaboration aligns perfectly with our vision of transforming lives through education while supporting India's ambitions to become a global knowledge hub. By bringing together international expertise and local knowledge, we're creating pathways that will empower students and strengthen communities. It combines Surrey's academic excellence with Global University Systems’ proven expertise in educational services, creating new opportunities for students in India to access world-class British education,” said Aaron Etingen, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Global University Systems.

