UP primary teachers in a fix over panchayat poll duty and recruitment exam

The clash of schedule of panchayat polls due on April 19 and the written exam for the recruitment of teachers and headmasters set to take place on April 18 has left thousands of UP government-run primary and upper primary school teachers in a limbo as they are undecided whether to attend the mandatory poll duty or write their papers.

Panchayat polls in 16 districts are due on April 19 and for which a bulk of teachers and even government employees of other departments will have to leave along with polling parties on April 18— the very day of the exam—making it almost impossible for them to appear in it, said Sanjeev Tripathi, one such worried teacher.

The exams will be held for recruitment against 390 posts of headmasters and 1504 posts of assistant teachers in 3049 government-aided junior high schools of the state. Around 3.25 lakh people are aspiring for the jobs.

The teachers posted in the 16 districts that have panchayat polls on April 19, including Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bijnor, Amroha, Badaun, Etah, Mainpuri, Kannauj, Etawah, Lalitpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Lucknow, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sultanpur, Gonda, Maharajganj, Varanasi and Azamgarh are surely to get impacted, said Balaji Tiwari, another such primary school teacher.

The teachers say the reason that they were keen to be part of this recruitment process is the fact that eligible assistant teachers of government primary schools getting appointed as assistant teachers in government-aided schools draw a better salary while the teachers of government-run upper primary schools have a chance to become headmasters/principals at these government-aided institutions thereby also gaining both, a promotion and a better salary.

“The Exam Regulatory Authority, UP should take a decision in the interest of the teachers immediately,” said Abhishek Tripathi, another teacher. However, secretary of Exam Regulatory Authority, UP, Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi said so far no application requesting postponement of the exam date has been received by the authority.