Nizam-era school buildings in Marathwada to undergo repairs

Nizam-era school buildings in Marathwada to undergo repairs

Funds have been sanctioned for the repair of Zilla Parishad school buildings in Marathwada region built before 1960, including those dating back to the Nizam period, officials said on Thursday.

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 20:26 IST
PTI | Posted by Nilesh Mathur
PTI | Posted by Nilesh Mathur
Aurangabad
The Maharashtra government has sanctioned Rs 200 crore for schools built before 1960 in Marathwada, school education minister Varsha Gaikwad tweeted.
The Maharashtra government has sanctioned Rs 200 crore for schools built before 1960 in Marathwada, school education minister Varsha Gaikwad tweeted.(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT file)
         

Funds have been sanctioned for the repair of Zilla Parishad school buildings in Marathwada region built before 1960, including those dating back to the Nizam period, officials said on Thursday.

Large parts of Marathwada in central Maharashtra were under Nizam rule prior to 1948.

The Maharashtra government has sanctioned Rs 200 crore for schools built before 1960 in Marathwada, school education minister Varsha Gaikwad tweeted.

As many as 1,045 schools, including those built in the Nizam period, across eight districts will undergo major repairs, said an official release.

Some 3,500 new classrooms will also be constructed in these schools.

The highest number of schools included in this project are from Beed (293). It will also cover schools in Aurangabad (130 schools), Hingoli (42) Jalna (203), Latur (94), Nanded (157), Osmanabad (51) and Parbhani (75).

