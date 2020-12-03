e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / No fresh appointments in Railways for ‘khalasi’; post to be filled with regular employees: Order

No fresh appointments in Railways for ‘khalasi’; post to be filled with regular employees: Order

“The policy for appointment of TADK will henceforth be as under Engagement of fresh face substitute as TADK is discontinued with effect from 6.8.2020,” the order stated.

education Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 11:48 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
New Delhi
Representational image. (HT file)
Representational image. (HT file)
         

The Railways has decided to bar any new appointments to the post of ‘khalasis’ or ‘bungalow peons’ who work at the residences of senior officials, but allowed general managers to fill up such vacant posts with “regular employees” or “substitute” telephone attendant-cum-dak ‘khalasis’ (TADKs), according to an order.

While a letter in August by the Railway Board indicated that the colonial-era practice of appointing ‘khalasis’ will be completely done away with, the current order issued on December 1 indicated that it would be continued, albeit with no fresh appointments, but posted from among the existing pool.

“The policy for appointment of TADK will henceforth be as under Engagement of fresh face substitute as TADK is discontinued with effect from 6.8.2020,” the order stated.

“As regards posts of TADK that are currently vacant: General Managers may review requirement/necessity for continuing with such posts, keeping in view operational and functional consideration.

“Such posts may be filled from substitute TADKs available in Indian Railways. Alternatively, these posts may also be filled by regular employees, from any unit in Indian Railways, subject to willingness of the employee and the officer concerned. The lien and seniority of above employees shall be protected in their parent cadre,” it said.

The order stated that existing posts of incumbent TADKs would continue and their employment would be governed by existing rules.

Upon joining the Railways as temporary staff, TADKs become Group D staff following a screening process after a period of around three years.

In earlier days, officers posted in remote areas or working in the field during odd hours would be provided a TADK to ensure security for his family, as well as do odd official work like take phone calls or ferry files.

These TADK staff would usually become ticket examiners, porters, mechanics for air-conditioned coaches and cooks in the running room. However, over the years, the role was relegated to that of domestic helps and then to office peons, officials said.

Amid complaints of abuse and ill-treatment, the Railways had ordered a review of the post, and in 2014, constituted a joint secretary-level committee of nine members of the Railway Board to review the policy.

A TADK staff, who have a minimum educational qualification of up to Class 8, are paid around Rs 20,000-22,000 per month and given benefits akin to Group D staff of the Railways.

tags
top news
Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh arrives to meet home minister Amit Shah over farmers’ stir
Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh arrives to meet home minister Amit Shah over farmers’ stir
‘What does PM stand by’: Rahul Gandhi on Centre’s stand on Covid-19 vaccine
‘What does PM stand by’: Rahul Gandhi on Centre’s stand on Covid-19 vaccine
Amit Shah assures Tamil Nadu, Kerala CMs of help over Cyclone Burevi
Amit Shah assures Tamil Nadu, Kerala CMs of help over Cyclone Burevi
Farmers’ protest: Closed border points affect vehicular traffic in outer, east Delhi
Farmers’ protest: Closed border points affect vehicular traffic in outer, east Delhi
India’s Covid-19 caseload crosses 9.5 million with 35,551 new cases
India’s Covid-19 caseload crosses 9.5 million with 35,551 new cases
RBI asks HDFC Bank to stop digital activities, sourcing new credit card customers
RBI asks HDFC Bank to stop digital activities, sourcing new credit card customers
‘Has many ways to get wickets’: Moody calls India quick ‘exciting package’
‘Has many ways to get wickets’: Moody calls India quick ‘exciting package’
Watch: IAF testfires Akash missile, Russian Igla amid China border tension
Watch: IAF testfires Akash missile, Russian Igla amid China border tension
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In