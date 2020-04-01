No pending board exams to be conducted in foreign countries due to COVID-19 situation: CBSE

education

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will not conduct pending class 10 and 12 examinations in foreign countries due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to officials.

“There are several CBSE schools located in 25 countries. Each of these countries are also under lockdown or have decided to close down the schools for various and differential lengths of time. Under such circumstances, it is felt that the board will not be in a position to hold differential set of exams for each of these countries,” CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said. “Also, in the present situation, it will be difficult to bring the answer books to India for evaluation purposes. Therefore, the Board has decided to not hold any more exams for the students of class 10 and 12 schools located outside India. The system of marking and assessment for the purpose of declaring results will be worked out by the Board shortly and informed to these schools,” he added.

The exams were postponed on March 18 following the coronavirus outbreak.

