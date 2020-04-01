CBSE to conduct 10th, 12th board exams for 29 subjects only, check list here

education

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 19:19 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct its Class X and XII exams for only 29 main subjects that are required for promotion and crucial for admission in higher education institutions.

This is the advice that Union Human Resource Development (HRD) minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has given to the premier board as lakhs of students find themselves in a state of limbo with their annual exams disrupted due to the coronavirus crisis.

In a tweet, Nishank said that due to the current situation, the CBSE will conduct board examinations for only 29 main subjects which are required for promotion and crucial for admissions to the next session.

“For rest of the subjects the board will not hold examinations, the instructions for marking or assessments in all such cases shall be separately issued,” he added.

As and when the board is in a position to hold examinations for the 29 subjects it will do so after giving adequate notice, he said.

The decision was taken after Nishank had detailed meetings with Education secretary Amit Khare and other top officials.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) affiliated schools will also promote all students of classes I to VIII to the next grade in view of the present coronavirus inflicted lockdown.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) has asked these schools that students of class IX and XI will also be promoted to the next grade based on the school-based assessments, projects, periodic tests, term exams conducted so far.

“In the view of the current situation due to COVID 19, I have advised CBSE to promote all students studying in classes I to VIII to the next class or grade,” the minister announced in a tweet.

He said students of class IX and XI will be promoted based on school-based assessments including project, periodic tests, term exams, etc.

Significantly, it has also been decided that students not promoted this time can appear in school-based tests online or offline.

According to an official, the CBSE schools may also soon begin online classes.

The HRD ministry and CBSE are also closely examining the possibilities for providing the best possible solution to the students of class X and XII, whose annual exams have been disrupted.

Subjects of class 10 for which exams will be held:

1. To be conducted for North East Delhi: Hindi Course A, Hindi Course B, English Communication, English Language and Literature, Science, and Social Science.

2. To be conducted for whole of India: Nil

Subjects of class 12 for which exams will be held:

1. To be conducted for whole of India: Business Studies, Geography, Hindi (Elective), Hindi (Core), Home Science, Sociology, Computer Science (Old), Computer Science (New), Information Practice (Old), Information Practice (new), Information Technology, and Bio-Technology.

2. To be conducted for North East Delhi: English Core, Mathematics, Economics, Biology, Political Science, History, English Elective - N, English Elective -C, Physics, Accountancy, and Chemistry.