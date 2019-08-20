Now, a department of happiness at Era Medical University

education

Lucknow's Era University has set up a full-fledged Department of Happiness from this academic session, which is first of its kind in India.

It is a value added certificate course on happiness meant for medical and para medical students, as they work in a stressful environment, seeing patients succumbing to illness and undertaking tedious medical procedures.

“The new department has been established with an aim to develop tools of happiness and creating an ecosystem that would enable people to realise their own potential of inner well being. It is to educate medical and para medical students on the importance of staying happy against odds,” said vice chancellor of Era University Prof Abbas Ali Mahdi claiming it to be the first institute in the country to run a Department of Happiness.

The department has been established with Meeta Ghosh as it's head of department.

Prof Mahdi said after the value added certificate course, a full-fledged course could be planned covering all aspects.

The Department of Happiness was formally inaugurated on August 16 by principal secretary, medical education, Rajneesh Dube and the first lecture was held on Monday.

“I strongly felt the need to introduce the course on happiness, as it was felt to be the need of the hour and a core requirement for all students and all disciplines, especially those who are going to be doctors, nurses, pharmacists, paramedics and who aim to succeed and serve the society,” the V-C said.

Prof Meeta Ghosh said, “The objective of this course is to enable students to understand how positive psychology strategies can enable individuals to reach their highest potential, both as successful professional as well as good human beings.”

She said, “One of the most important aims that traditional schools and universities had to fulfil was to focus on academic success, knowledge acquisition and prepare students for professional world. However, in order to build a bright future, the present need of hour is to produce happy human beings equipped with a versatile personality.”

The course is largely experiential and will include several classroom activities, interaction, group activities and practical homework. It will present practical ways of using strengths, positive emotions, relationships and accomplishment in promoting and maintaining well being and happiness.

In fact the curriculum has been designed in a manner so as to produce a future generation of happy individuals who serve society and focus on positive national development. "After all, like other researchers, we believe that happiness is the butterfly that every human being tries to chase, even more than power, fame or money," she said.

Happiness course elsewhere

Abu Dhabi University (ADU)

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) launched its first happiness course as part of the core requirement of its public health programme across campuses in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain in April 2018. The course focuses on the definition of happiness, positive psychology, principles of positive psychology and happiness, as well as on positive psychology strategies and the practical application of happiness.

Yale University

Happiness course is the most popular course ever to be taught at the Yale University—this semester enrolling 1,200 students, or a quarter of the undergraduate student body.

Delhi government school

Happiness curriculum was introduced in Delhi’s government schools from this academic session. Under the curriculum, nursery and kindergarten students were taught twice a week while students from classes 1 to 8 spent one period a day to engage in meditation, storytelling, and activity sessions. The curriculum includes story-telling and activities, followed by question-answer sessions.

