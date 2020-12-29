NPCIL Recruitment 2020: 178 vacancies notified, check details here

education

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 15:55 IST

Nuclear power corporation of India Limited has released an official notification regarding the recruitment of operator, maintainer, and driver-cum-pump operator cum fireman for its Rawatbhata Rajasthan site. The online registration will begin on December 31, 2019. Candidates interested and eligible for the post can apply online at npcilcareers.co.in on or before January 21, 2020, till 4 pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 178 vacancies of the operator, maintainer, and driver-cum-pump operator cum fireman. Out of which, 68 vacancies are for category-2 stipendiary trainee operator, 100 for category-2 stipendiary trainee maintainer, and 10 for driver-cum-pump operator cum fireman-A.

Age limit:

For category-2 stipendiary trainee operator and maintainer, a candidate should be between 18 to 24 years old.

In the case of driver-cum-pump operator cum fireman-A, the applicant should be between 18 to 25 years old.

Educational qualification:

Category-2 stipendiary trainee operator: A candidate should have passed HSC (10+2) or ISC (with Science subjects) with not less than 50% marks in Science and Mathematics individually. Aspirants shall have English as one of the subjects at least at SSC level examination.

Category-2 stipendiary trainee maintainer: SSC (10 years) with minimum 50% in Science subject and Mathematics individually and 2 years ITI certificate in relevant trade (Electrician, Fitter, Electronics, Instrumentation, Machinist, Turner & Welder) is an essential educational qualification that a candidate needs to have to be eligible for the post.

For trades for which the duration of the ITI course is less than 2 years, the candidates shall have at least one-year of relevant working experience after completion of the course. Candidates shall have English as one of the subjects at least at SSC level examination.

Driver-cum-Pump Operator-cum-Fireman-A: H.S.C.(10+2) (Science with Chemistry) or equivalent with minimum 50% of marks+ valid Heavy Vehicle Driving License with minimum one-year driving experience+ Certificate Course in Fire Fighting equipment such as Fire Extinguisher etc. from the State Fire Training Centers.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification here: