NTA UGC-NET June 2019: Major change in the exam schedule, check latest update here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has updated the dates of its UGC NET examination 2019. NTA had released the public notice carrying the important dates on February 5. According to the earlier notice released by NTA, the registration process will begin from March 1 and the last date of registration is March 30.

The UGC NET June 2019 exams will be conducted on June 20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28 for which the admit cards will be issued from May 15 and the results will be declared on July 9, 2019.

However, according to the updated notice, the results of NTA UGC-NET will be declared by July 15, 2019.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the UGC-NET June exam for ‘Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor both’. The test will consist of two papers. Both the papers will be conducted in a single three hour duration. The exam will be in computer based test mode.

Candidates can register online at the official website of NTA at nta.ac. in or ntanet.nic.in.

The notification issued by NTA informs that UGC-NET, June 2019 will be based on the new syllabi, as available on the website of UGC-NET — ugcnetonline.in.

UGC NET Syllabi

Earlier, a notification issued by NTA reads, “The University Grants Commission has updated the syllabus of all NET subjects (including Paper-I on General Awareness). The updated syllabus of UGC-NET (Applicable for upcoming exams from June 2019 onwards) is available on UGC-NET website ugcnetonline.in

Moreover, the syllabus of paper 1 of UGC-NET exam GENERAL PAPER ON TEACHING & RESEARCH APTITUDE . This paper is common for all candidates and is compulsory for every candidate to qualify.

First Published: Feb 18, 2019 10:33 IST