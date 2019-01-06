Released: UGC NET cut-offs for December 2018 available, check subject-wise list here

The National Testing Agency has declared the UGC NET results on its official website ntanet.nic.in. Candidates can check their result online from its official website.

A total of 9,56,837 candidates had registered in the UGC NET exam that was conducted from December 18 to 22. According to an official notice of NTA only 6% of those who had appeared have qualified.

Number of candidates qualified for eligibility for Assistant Professor is 44001 and candidates qualified for JRF and eligible for Assistant Professor is 3883.

Candidates waiting for the official cut-offs for each subject can now check them at the official website of NTA UGC NET.

Check the official cutoffs for UGC NET December 2018 here:

OTHER IMPORTANT LINKS

Direct link to check UGC NET Official Cut-off

UGC NET DECEMBER 2018 OFFICIAL ANSWER KEY

UGC NET DECEMBER 2018 QUESTION PAPER AND RESPONSE

UGC NET DECEMBER 2018 RESULT

First Published: Jan 06, 2019 11:06 IST