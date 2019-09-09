NVS admit card 2019 released for PGT, TGT and other exams at navodaya.gov.in

education

The admit card for Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) recruitment exam (Computer Based Test) for the post of assistant commissioner, PGTs, TGTs, legal assistant, female staff nurse, catering assistant and lower division clerk (under Direct Recruitment Drive-July 2019 with reference to notification published in Employment News dated July 6-12, 2019) has been released. The NVS recruitment test for these posts will start on September 16 and will continue until September 20.

Candidates who want to appear in the exam can download their admit cards from NVS website navodaya.gov.in. The e-admit card link has also been sent to the candidates on their registered email ids. The admit cards will not be sent by post.

Click on this link to directly go to the login page on the NVS official website from where the admit card can be downloaded. The NVS recruitment test admit card can be downloaded by entering user id and password.

In case of discrepancy or non receipt of admit card, candidates should report the matter on helpdesk phoneline number 1800-266-7074 and email id: nvsrect2019@gmail.com for redressal.

Selection process: Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in written examination /Computer Based Test (CBT) and interview.

Details of vacancy: Assistant commissioner- 5 posts, Post Graduate Teachers (PGT)- 430 posts, Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT)- 1154 posts, Miscellaneous Category of Teachers (Group-B)- 564 posts, Female Staff Nurse (Group B)- 55 posts, Legal Assistant (Group C) -- 01 post, Catering Assistant (Group C)- 26 posts, Lower Division Clerk (Group C) - 135 posts.

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti(NVS) has already released the schedule and shift timing for the exams.

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 11:08 IST