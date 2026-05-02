Odisha 10th Result 2026 out: Girls outshine boys; Direct link, pass percentage; how to register for supplementary exam

The Odisha class 10 board results were declared on May 2 and over 95 percent students cleared the exams, said School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond, at a press conference to announce the results. A total of 5,19,251 students passed Odisha class 10 board exams, taking the overall pass percentage to 95.33%. (AI-generated image for representational purpose only)

A total of 5,44,670 students registered for the examination, of whom 5,36,306 appeared, while 8,364 remained absent. Out of those who took the exam, 5,19,251 students passed, taking the overall pass percentage to 95.33%.

In terms of grade distribution, 2,456 students secured A1 (90–100%), while 15,681 achieved A2 (80–89%). As many as 43,565 students were placed in B1 (70–79%) and 86,103 in B2 (60–69%). Meanwhile, 1,29,813 students scored C (50–59%), 1,46,152 got D (40–49%), and 95,481 secured E (33–39%). Additionally, 3,310 schools recorded a 100% pass rate.

Girls outperformed boys this year as well, with 2,63,152 girls and 2,56,099 boys passing the exam.

A total of 17,055 students failed the exam.

For the first time, the board will issue certificates in Odia language in addition to English, Gond said.

Students can check their results on the BSE websites (bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in) from 7 pm onwards on May 2.

Registration for the supplementary examination will be held from May 8 to May 18, and the test will be conducted in July, BSE president Srikanta Tarai said.

Students can apply online for rechecking from Monday and may also obtain copies of their answer sheets, he added.