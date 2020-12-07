e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Odisha not to conduct undergraduate, PG exams at present due to Covid-19

Odisha not to conduct undergraduate, PG exams at present due to Covid-19

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Odisha government on Monday decided not to conduct examinations for undergraduate and postgraduate students in the state.

education Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 20:03 IST
ANI | Posted by Nilesh Mathur
ANI | Posted by Nilesh Mathur
Bhubaneswar
In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Odisha government on Monday decided not to conduct examinations for undergraduate and postgraduate students in the state.
In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Odisha government on Monday decided not to conduct examinations for undergraduate and postgraduate students in the state.(HT File)
         

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Odisha government on Monday decided not to conduct examinations for undergraduate and postgraduate students in the state.

According to the official letter by the Education Ministry of Odisha to the Chancellors and Heads of various universities, “Due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic related dislocation, the academic session has been badly affected. Though online teaching is continuing, most of the students are unable to get the benefits of such online teaching due to various reasons. Therefore, at present, it is not desirable to hold examination based only on online teaching.”

Conduct of examination should be considered only after the resumption of physical mode of teaching and completion of syllabus, the ministry said in a letter to the vice-chancellors of all state public university and principals of all government and non-government colleges coming under the higher education department.

On December 7, Odisha reported 368 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the number of cases in the state to 3,21,564, informed the state’s Information and Public Relations Department on Monday.

tags
top news
India, Nepal discuss creation of cross-border economic zones
India, Nepal discuss creation of cross-border economic zones
Bharat Bandh: All you need to know about services that may be affected
Bharat Bandh: All you need to know about services that may be affected
Delhi records 1,674 new Covid-19 cases, daily positivity rate dips 3.15%
Delhi records 1,674 new Covid-19 cases, daily positivity rate dips 3.15%
Kerala to move Supreme Court over farm law this week
Kerala to move Supreme Court over farm law this week
Opposition parties misleading innocent farmers, says Adityanath
Opposition parties misleading innocent farmers, says Adityanath
Body found 11 days after MiG-29 pilot goes missing, DNA test result awaited
Body found 11 days after MiG-29 pilot goes missing, DNA test result awaited
Railway unions AIRF, NFIR extend support to protesting farmers
Railway unions AIRF, NFIR extend support to protesting farmers
Farmers’ protest: From Priyanka Chopra to Sonu Sood l Who said what
Farmers’ protest: From Priyanka Chopra to Sonu Sood l Who said what
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers protest LIVE updatesIndia Covid-19 CasesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs AustraliaCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In