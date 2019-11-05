e-paper
One university will be felicitated every year, says Rajasthan Governor

Chairing a meeting of the vice chancellors’ coordination committee, the governor asked them to conduct activities in the area of education throughout the year and take new initiatives to enhance the quality of education.

education Updated: Nov 05, 2019 16:54 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Jaipur
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra.
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra.(HT file)
         

A state university will be felicitated every year for excellent performance in academics and other activities, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra said.

Chairing a meeting of the vice chancellors’ coordination committee, the governor asked them to conduct activities in the area of education throughout the year and take new initiatives to enhance the quality of education.

The chancellor directed them to make efforts to improve the results in examination and announced that a university would be felicitated every year for excellent performance.

He said expectations of society were rising and it has raised the challenges in higher education, which would have to be addressed through new initiatives.

The governor asked the VCs to take up new initiatives in the universities.

The VCs of state universities and officials of the University Grants Commission and the state government were present in the meeting.

