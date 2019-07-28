e-paper
PM Modi announces quiz on space and technology, winners to witness landing of Chandrayaan 2 at Sriharikota

“Students scoring the highest in their respective states will get to witness the landing of Chandrayaan2 at Sriharikota. The quiz will be conducted on August 1,” PM Modi said in his second edition of ‘Mann ki Baat’

education Updated: Jul 28, 2019 15:26 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Asian News International
This photo released by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) shows its Geosynchronous Satellite launch Vehicle (GSLV) MkIII carrying Chandrayaan-2 lift off from Satish Dhawan Space center in Sriharikota, India, Monday, July 22, 2019
This photo released by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) shows its Geosynchronous Satellite launch Vehicle (GSLV) MkIII carrying Chandrayaan-2 lift off from Satish Dhawan Space center in Sriharikota, India, Monday, July 22, 2019 (AP)

In his second edition of the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged students to take part in a unique quiz competition on Space and Technology.

“Students scoring the highest in their respective states will get to witness the landing of Chandrayaan2 at Sriharikota. The quiz will be conducted on August 1,” PM Modi said.

He also added that space-related subjects like, India’s space mission, Science and Technology will be the main subject of the Quiz Competition.

“I urge young boys and girls to participate in this competition and make it both interesting and memorable through participation. I especially call upon schools, parents, teachers to strive hard to ensure victory for their respective schools,” Modi said.

Encouraging students to participate in the quiz, the Prime Minister said that the details of the competition will be available on MyGov.in.

First Published: Jul 28, 2019 15:26 IST

