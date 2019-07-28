PM Modi announces quiz on space and technology, winners to witness landing of Chandrayaan 2 at Sriharikota

education

In his second edition of the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged students to take part in a unique quiz competition on Space and Technology.

“Students scoring the highest in their respective states will get to witness the landing of Chandrayaan2 at Sriharikota. The quiz will be conducted on August 1,” PM Modi said.

He also added that space-related subjects like, India’s space mission, Science and Technology will be the main subject of the Quiz Competition.

“I urge young boys and girls to participate in this competition and make it both interesting and memorable through participation. I especially call upon schools, parents, teachers to strive hard to ensure victory for their respective schools,” Modi said.

Encouraging students to participate in the quiz, the Prime Minister said that the details of the competition will be available on MyGov.in.

