PM Modi to address Hackathon finale

Announcing this, HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said the Grand Finale of Smart India Hackathon 2020 (Software) will be held from August 1 to 3.

education Updated: Jul 27, 2020 22:22 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(ANI file )
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the grand finale of the largest ever online hackathon in the world on August 1, through video-conference, the HRD ministry said on Monday.

Announcing this, HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said the Grand Finale of Smart India Hackathon 2020 (Software) will be held from August 1 to 3. The hackathon is being organised by the HRD ministry’s All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Persistent Systems and i4c.

Nishank also chaired a high-level meeting on Smart India Hackathon and discussed achievements of the already conducted hackathons. The meeting was attended by Secretary, Higher Education, Amit Khare, Chairman AICTE, Anil Sahasrabudhe, Additional Secretary, MHRD , Rakesh Ranjan and Chief Innovation Officer, MHRD Abhay Jere.

