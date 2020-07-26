e-paper
Private schools in Gujarat to resume online classes from Monday

Over 15,000 private institutions suspended online classes since Thursday after the Gujarat government’s notification directed self-financed schools not to collect tuition fees from students as long as they remain shut in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

education Updated: Jul 26, 2020 14:12 IST
Ahmedabad
Private schools in Gujarat have decided to resume online classes from Monday after requests from parents, but will continue to oppose the state government order which directed them not to collect fees from students till they remain closed, a schools’ federation spokesperson said.

The notification, issued on July 16, also asked these schools not to hike fees for the academic year 2020-21.

Managements of various private schools met on Saturday evening and decided to resume online classes from Monday after considering requests made by parents, Self-financed Schools Federation spokesperson Deepak Rajguru said.

He said the schools will continue to demand withdrawal of the state’s notification regarding the tuition fees, and will not open their offices or communicate with the education department until they get justice.

Some private schools have already moved the Gujarat High Court challenging the notification.

Rajguru said nearly 16,000 schools had suspended online classes to protest the “inhuman and insensitive” decision of the state government.

“In these three days, many parents’ organisations contacted us using social media, text messages and phone calls, saying they are willing to continue online education, as students get to learn very well,” he said.

“Considering their demands, we met online on Saturday and decided to resume online teaching,” he said.

