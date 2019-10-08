e-paper
Punjab Chief Minister assures support to Kashmiri student suffering from cancer

Jammu and Kashmir Students' Association spokesperson Nasir Khuehami on Sunday said Mujeeb was diagnosed with colon cancer.

education Updated: Oct 08, 2019 13:56 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Chandigarh
Punjab Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.
Punjab Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.(HT file)
         

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh has assured to provide all kinds of support to a Kashmiri student suffering from cancer.

A resident of Bandipora in Kashmir, Mujeeb Ahmad Malla is studying at a private college in Punjab’s Jalandhar district.

Jammu and Kashmir Students’ Association spokesperson Nasir Khuehami on Sunday said Mujeeb was diagnosed with colon cancer. As he belonged to a poor family, he could not afford treatment expenses, Nasir said, adding that after he approached the state government, Amarinder Singh assured to provide all kinds of support to Mujeeb.

“I am really happy to have been able to help Nasir Khuehami. I see all Kashmiri students as part of our family and want all of you to look at Punjab as your second home. I and my government are always there for you,” Amarinder said in his tweet.

Khuehami expressed his gratitude to the Punjab CM.

“A saviour is not less than the Messiah. I expressed thanks to Punjab CM for his timely intervention and support in the matter of Kashmiri student who is suffering from colon cancer and for taking the matter seriously and directing PGI authorities to provide him (Mujeeb) all possible support. A big salute to these selfless and daring demeanour,” Khuehami wrote on his Twitter handle.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 13:56 IST

