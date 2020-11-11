e-paper
Home / Education / Punjab government to conduct state level NTSE exam on December 13

Punjab government to conduct state level NTSE exam on December 13

education Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 20:00 IST

education Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 20:00 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Chandigarh
Representational image.
Punjab government on Wednesday decided to conduct the state-level National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) on December 13 later this year.

“Punjab School Education Department has decided to reopen the portal for registration for state-level National Talent Search Examination (NTSE, Stage-1) from November 11 to November 15 in view of difficulties faced by students,” the Punjab government tweeted.

“The exam will be held on December 13, 2020. Registration for this exam can be done on the http://epunjabschool.gov.in portal,” it added.

According to a spokesperson of the Punjab school education department, the students studying in class 10 can sit in this exam. While SC, ST, and Physically challenged categories should have 55 per cent marks, other categories should have 70 per cent marks in Class 9.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) will give nearly 2,000 scholarships to the students who will pass the Stage-II examination conducted by NCERT New Delhi.

“The students of 9 and 12 class will get Rs 1250 per month as scholarship, while Rs 2000 per month will be given to the graduation and post-graduation students. Students of other classes will get scholarships according to UGC rules. The reservation for this scholarship will be as per the reservation policy of the Central Government,” the spokesperson added.

NTSE is a national level exam conducted by the NCERT for granting scholarships to the meritorious students studying in class 10th.

