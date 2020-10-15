e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Punjab schools reopening date to be finalised after SOPs nod by Health Department

Punjab schools reopening date to be finalised after SOPs nod by Health Department

Schools in Punjab are shut since March this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, online classes are being conducted.

education Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 16:34 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Ludhiana
Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla speaking to media in Ludhiana on Wednesday.
Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla speaking to media in Ludhiana on Wednesday.(ANI)
         

Punjab Government has decided to reopen schools, however the date of reopening will be announced after the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) receive approval from the State Health Department, said Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla on Wednesday.

Schools in Punjab are shut since March this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, online classes are being conducted.

“Punjab government has decided to reopen schools. SOPs for the reopening have been made and sent for approval of the Health Department. We will announce the date of reopening once the SOPs get approved,” Singla said while speaking to media.

“In the first phase, schools will be opened for class 9 to 12. Students have to take written permission from their parents to attend the classes. If a student does not want to attend physical classes, he can continue online classes from their home. They will not be forced, they will have an option,” he added.

The Union Ministry of Education Ministry on October 5 issued guidelines for reopening of schools after October 15 during the Unlock 5 phase. As per the guidelines, schools and coaching institutions can open in a graded manner after October 15. However, the decision on whether to reopen educational institutions rests with States and Union Territories (UTs).

tags
top news
Xi Jinping pushes limits, not just with neighbours but at home too
Xi Jinping pushes limits, not just with neighbours but at home too
Healthy young people may have to wait till 2022 for Covid-19 vaccine: WHO
Healthy young people may have to wait till 2022 for Covid-19 vaccine: WHO
Sensex tanks 1,066 points, Nifty slips below 11,680
Sensex tanks 1,066 points, Nifty slips below 11,680
IAF team in France to review Rafale project as India prepares to induct more jets
IAF team in France to review Rafale project as India prepares to induct more jets
Nepal PM Oli sends a quiet message to India with a change in his cabinet
Nepal PM Oli sends a quiet message to India with a change in his cabinet
Oxford scientists develop 5-minute Covid-19 antigen test
Oxford scientists develop 5-minute Covid-19 antigen test
What did Delhi people do in last 15 days, Delhi minister asks Javadekar
What did Delhi people do in last 15 days, Delhi minister asks Javadekar
DC vs RR Review and RCB vs KXIP Preview on Battleground T20
DC vs RR Review and RCB vs KXIP Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallySushant Singh RajputBigg Boss 14Covid-19 casesLadakh stand-offIPL 2020 Live Score, DC vs RR

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In