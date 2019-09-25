Rahul Gandhi supports CA aspirants demanding ICAI to amend rules against revaluation

education

Sep 25, 2019

On day 3 of the protests staged by CA aspirants all over India demanding a provision of revaluation of answer papers, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has come forward to support lakhs of agitating CA aspirants.

On Thursday, Gandhi tweeted, “Across India 12 Lakh CA students are fighting for their right to have their exam papers re-evaluated by ICAI. Given the widespread reports of errors in the evaluation of answer sheets, this demand is justified and should be supported by all political parties,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted using the hashtag #dearicaiplschange”.

On day 3, another hashtag #dearICAIamend39_4 started trending. On Tuesday, ICAI had issued a notice on its website stating, “A section of the students led by agencies external to the Institute have been demonstrating outside the ICAI premises from 23rd September, 2019. In order to empathize the genuine concern, if any, of the students, they were given an opportunity to meet the officers and council members on 24th September, 2019 wherein more than ten representatives including ICAI members, non-members and students participated in the discussions. The representatives of agitators submitted that their only demand is to allow for provision of re-checking of answer books in the Chartered Accountancy examinations.”

The above Chartered Accountants Regulations 39 (4) allow correction of marks awarded in case of :

1) No marks awarded to any answer or part of it.

2) Totaling errors in step-wise marks awarded for an answer

3) Wrong carry forward or its part of marks awarded to answer on the cover page of the answer books.

Claiming that their answer sheets were not evaluated properly, students of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) have been protesting outside its central Delhi office here and have demanded a recheck.

Since September 23, the Chartered Accountant aspirants have been protesting outside the ICAI’s headquarters in Delhi and other 200 branches of ICAI against the alleged discrepancies and errors in the evaluation of the papers.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on Wednesday joined the agitating accountancy students in front of ICAI to express solidarity with their demand of re-evaluation of answer sheets.

“To become a CA is an arduous process. I find it distressing that so many students are raising concerns over alleged irregularities in the exam evaluation process. I urge MCA and @ICAI to address these concerns with transparency and provide relief to aggrieved students,” he posted on Twitter.

According to one of the protesters, Chadha joined the protest not in his political capacity but in his capacity as a chartered accountant.

“We do not want political mileage out of the issue. It is a dispute between the ICAI and the students and we want a resolution to it,” he said.

