Railway recruitment 2018: East central railway to recruit for 2234 vacancies

East central railway has invited applications for 2234 apprentice vacancies for various posts in seven divisions of East central railway (ECR) Bihar. Candidates can apply online on the official website of railway recruitment cellrrcecr.gov.in. Last date to apply for ECR recruitment is January 10, 2019.

The seven divisions of East Central Railways include Danapur, Dhanbad, Mughalsarai, Samastipur, Plant Depot - Mughalsarai, Mechanical Workshop - Samastipur and Carriage Repair Workshop - Harnaut.

The applicant must have passed class 10th or its equivalent examination with minimum 50% marks aggregate from a recognised education board and should possess ITI certificate in the relevant trade.Candidates will be selected on the basis of a merit list prepared from their marks scored in matriculation and ITI certificate giving equal weightage to both.

Applicants needs to pay an application fee of Rs. 100/- via Credit card/Debit card/Internet banking. SC/ST/PWD/Women applicants are exempted from paying the application fee.

RAILWAY RECRUITMENT 2018: Vacancy details

Danapur division - 702 Posts

Dhanbad division - 161 Posts

Mughalsarai division - 932 Posts

Samastipur division - 82 Posts

Plant Depot, Mughalsarai - 137 Posts

Mechanical Workshop, Samastipur - 110 Posts

Carriage Repair Workshop, Harnaut - 110 Posts

East Central Railway Recruitment 2019: How to apply

Visit the official website – www.rrcecr.gov.in

Click on ‘Important Information: Online applications are invited for engagement of Act Apprentices for Apprenticeship Training under Apprentices Act’1961 over East Central Railway’ blue box given at the centre of home page.

Click on ‘Click here to proceed for online application’.

If you are a new user click on the option given for new users.

IF you are already registered, fill in your registration ID, password and access code

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 08:21 IST