Rajasthan 10th RBSE Result 2020 declared at rajresults.nic.in

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 15:57 IST

Rajasthan 10th RBSE Result 2020: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on Tuesday announced the RBSE Class 10 results on its official website.

Students of class 10 who have appeared in the Rajasthan Board class 10 board examination can check their results on our HT Portal.

How to check RBSE Class 10th Result 2020 at hindustantimes.com:

Step: 1- Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com

Step: 2- On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on the Exam Results section

Step: 3 -- Go to the Rajasthan Board tab

Step: 4-- Click on the link that reads ‘RBSE 10th result 2020’

Step: 5-- Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided and submit

Step 6 --Your RBSE Class 10th Result will be displayed on the screen.

Rajasthan board has already declared the Class 12 arts, science and commerce results. The science and commerce results were declared on July 8, 2020. A total of 239,800 students appeared from the science stream, while 36, 068 students appeared from the commerce stream in the Rajasthan Board Class 12 examination this year. The Rajasthan Board for Secondary Education (RBSE) declared the result of the Class 12 board arts examination on July 21 in which 90.70% of students passed. A total of 5,80,725 students had appeared in the Rajasthan Board Class 12 arts exam.

Students can also check the results of the class 10 board examinations online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

RBSE 10th Result 2020: Here is how to check

1) Visit the official website for the Rajasthan board (rajresults.nic.in)

2) Click on the link for Results

3) Click on the link for Class 10 results

4) Enter your roll number and submit

5) Check your result, download it, and take a print out.

Last year, a total of 79.85% of students passed the RBSE Class 10 examination. The pass percentage of girls was 80.35% and that of boys was 79.45%.